Savage, Mary Elizabeth COHOES Mary Elizabeth Savage (nee Sbrega) passed away on January 31, 2020, just weeks shy of her 102nd birthday. One of four children, Mary was born in Cohoes on February 27, 1918. She was educated in Cohoes public schools. Mary was the daughter of Emmaline and Francesco Sbrega. She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Savage; her sons, Andrew, Jr. and James; and her grandson, Gary Gallagher. She is survived by her daughter Marilyn (Michael) Gallagher; granddaughter Michele (Joseph) Lehman; and great-granddaughter Madison Gallagher. Due to an illness-related period of deafness, Mary withdrew from Cohoes High School in 1932, in the middle of The Great Depression. Times were hard, and Mary went to work in the local clothing mills to help her struggling family. She became a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union and retired in 1980 after more than four decades in the garment industry. Mary will be remembered by her family and her many friends for her quick wit, prodigious memory and legendary stubbornness. Over the course of her long life, she became known as the unofficial historian of Cohoes, able to recall an amazing range of detailed information about the close-knit Italian-American community on Van Schaick Island. Mary attributed her long life and good health to a sensible diet and her habit, whenever possible, of walking rather than driving to her destination. She also took an active - and vocal - interest in current events and political issues, and her mind remained sharp to the very end. On the occasion of her 100th birthday, Mary was recognized by the Assembly of the State of New York with an official proclamation. Her birthday party was attended by a standing-room only crowd of friends, family, local dignitaries and well-wishers eager to celebrate her Centenary. Funeral services for Mary will be held in the Marra Funeral Home, Cohoes at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7. Calling hours will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the funeral services. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, or a Mass in Mary's honor at St. Michael's Church in Cohoes.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020