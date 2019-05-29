Mary Elizabeth Stry (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
Stry, Mary Elizabeth SCHAGHTICOKE Mary Elizabeth Stry of North Main Street passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was 91. Born in Delmar on November 19, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Jane (Curran) Bacher. She was the wife of the late Daniel Stry. Mary was a loving wife and mother and was devoted and active in her church, Transfiguration Parish. She was the first in her family to graduate from college and did so with a master's degree and went on to have a long career as a teacher. She taught most of her career in the Hoosic Valley Central School System. In addition to her family, church and professional life, she enjoyed spending time with her various friend groups. Survivors include her children, Joan Stry of Troy, John Stry (Margaret Palange) of Sanibel, Fla. and William (Darleen) Stry of Orchard Park; grandchildren, Tarin (Gumby Giacomini) Stry Kassover, Daniel Stry and Darren Stry; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to her husband, Daniel, she was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Stry; and her siblings, Edwin (Dorothy) Bacher and William (Anne) Bacher. Relatives and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Transfiguration Parish, 17 S. Main St., Schaghticoke. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. John's Cemetery, Schaghticoke. Kindly consider a donation to the Transfiguration Parish in loving memory of Mary Stry. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com

Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2019
