Wallace, Pastor Mary Elizabeth TROY Pastor Mary Elizabeth Wallace, 70, went from labor to reward on Saturday, April 6, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, in the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany with calling prior from 8:30 - 10:45 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019