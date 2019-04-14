Pastor Mary Elizabeth Wallace (1948 - 2019)
Wallace, Pastor Mary Elizabeth TROY Pastor Mary Elizabeth Wallace, 70, went from labor to reward on Saturday, April 6, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, in the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany with calling prior from 8:30 - 10:45 a.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019
