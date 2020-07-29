Akin, Mary Ellen TROY Mary Ellen Akin of Troy and Gold Canyon, Ariz., our beautiful wife, mother, sister grandmother, and aunt, went with the Lord in all her glory on July 24, 2020. She was surrounded by her loved ones. She went peacefully after she asked, "Lord please take me." He answered her prayers. Mary Ellen Akin, 94, was the loving wife of Joseph Akin for 71 years. She left an amazing legacy behind and a life to be so proud of. She was predeceased by her parents, Martin Joseph Burke and Anna Mae Harrington Burke of Troy; her bothers, Buddy and Tommy (Dottie); and her granddaughter Melissa Akin. She is survived by her husband Joseph and 13 children; brother Ed Burke (Dolores); and her sister-in-law Shirley Burke. She was the loving mother of Mary Anne Akin, James Akin (Lynn), Cathy Akin (Kevin), Frances Malaito (Albert), Joseph Akin Jr. (Marie), Martin Akin (Kim), Chris Akin, Patty Pinho (Mark), Tom Akin (Kathy), Ed Akin, Maureen Gavin (Joe), Bob Akin, and Carol Ryan (Jake). Also survived by 24 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen attended St. Joseph's Elementary and Catholic Central High School in Troy. She married Joe on September 25, 1948, and the two began their life's journey together. She was a selfless, loving, and strong woman of faith with an unlimited desire and ability to help those less fortunate. Over her life, she dedicated her time and talents not only to being a mother and a wife with a successful career, but also in service to the most vulnerable in our society - the poor, the elderly - anyone in need. A Christian Mass celebrating Mary Ellen's life will be held in St. George's Roman Catholic Church, Apache Junction, Ariz., on July 29, and a local celebration of her life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in our mother's name to Unity House, 2431 6th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 or St. Mary's Food Bank, 2831 N 31st Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85009.





