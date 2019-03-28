Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Ann (Cusker) Brink. View Sign

Brink, Mary Ellen Ann (Cusker) COXSACKIE Mary Ellen Ann (Cusker) Brink of Bethany Village, Coxsackie, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on December 18, 1936, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late James Francis Cusker Sr. and Loretta Shuttleworth Cusker. She is now at rest and causing shenanigans in the afterlife with her mother and her sister, Patricia Wallace. Mary Ellen was a strong woman who brought love and light to everyone she knew. Her witty humor kept everyone on their toes. She humbled you in a way that taught you how to enjoy the little things and to find the silver lining in everything. She was truly one of a kind. A resident of Cairo for most of her life, Mary Ellen moved to Coxsackie several years ago to be closer to family. In her younger years, she enjoyed spending lots of time at the Purling Roller Rink. She loved spending time with family and friends, warmer weather at the park by the river, long car rides up mountain roads, country music, her fur babies, and bingo. Mary Ellen worked as a home health aide. She was an active volunteer. During her time at Bethany Village, she served as treasurer of the Tenants Association and as the activities/social director. Mary Ellen also delivered meals for the Department of the Aging, and volunteered her time at the Heermance Library and Bronck House Museum in Coxsackie. Mary Ellen will forever be loved and remembered by her two daughters, Colleen (Joseph) Van Wie of Coxsackie, and Tammi (Steven) Coburn-Sossei of Colonie. Her grandchildren, Shauna (Adam) Maynard of Castleton-on-Hudson, Seamus (Shannon) Evans of Colonie, Meghan (David) Evans of Ravena, Matthew Coburn of Cohoes, and Kerri Coburn of Cohoes; and her great-grandchildren, James Evans III and Ellery Maynard, will forever love their Mema/"GG." Mary Ellen is survived by her companion Samuel Brink of Coxsackie; and her brother, James Cusker Jr. of Fort Lee, N.J., as well as many nieces and nephews in Maryland who will fondly remember their Aunt Mary. Mary Ellen made an anatomical gift to Albany Medical College to help advance cancer research and treatment. Mary Ellen will be interred in the Cairo Cemetery at a later date. A memorial service for Mary Ellen will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, in Saint Mary's Church in Coxsackie. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.



