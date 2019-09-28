Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Candido. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 8:00 AM Christ the King Church Westmere , NY View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Christ the King Church Westmere , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Candido, Mary Ellen ALBANY Mary Ellen Candido died peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on September 26, 2019, of complications from heart disease. Mary Ellen was 90 years old and was predeceased by her husband Robert Candido; and survived by her loving children, Cris Sorel (Pete), Guy Candido (Kimberly), Joe Candido (Val), Kim Sampson (Gary), and Kevin Candido (Johanna); her loving grandchildren, Carey Darby (Craig), Scott Sorel (Alissa), Annie, Michael, Ryan, Tuulia, Niko, and Jack; and great-grandmother of Kyle, Cristina, Quinn and Cooper. Mary Ellen was the last, in our family, of what many call the "Greatest Generation." Growing up in the post Depression era, and through World War II, had a lasting impact on her upbringing as well as her life's attitudes and choices. It is impossible to sum up a life like Mary Ellen's, but in thinking about her life journey and our family's journey together, a few things jump out. Maybe her overall life attitude was best summarized by a great football coach's admonition to his team that if we all do "our job" everything will work out. With five children, and taking care of ailing parents, her job was never-ending. Yet, she faithfully did her job and never complained. As many of her generation, she taught by example that it matters what we do. Do your job every day, rain or shine... and so she did. Above all, she loved her family, sacrificing her needs to give them a great life. It cannot be overstated how immensely proud she was of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her Catholic Church. She had an unshakeable faith that if she lived a good life, everything would work out in accordance with God's plan; and so it did. Mary Ellen will be most remembered for her funny, sharp wit. She had a great sense of humor and loved to hear and tell a good joke. She had a lot of friends from all walks of life, including friends like the Glitter Girls whose adventures went back as long as 80 years. Even her children's friends loved her dearly. She had a way of connecting with people that was uniquely hers and people in her life, no matter how casual the interaction, cared deeply about her, and enjoyed her presence. She had a bit of a "Elizabeth Taylor" flair for fashion and decorating. She loved a little bling, and the more gold colored home decorations, the better. Although her home had a strong Italian influence, she reminded her children often, especially on St. Patrick's Day, that her mother was an O'Brien. She loved and was proud of her Italian and her Irish roots too. What else can be said about a life of love, duty, faith, flair and humor? Maybe her own words best summarize how she felt about her life. She said, as her treatment options were exhausted, that she decided to go into hospice. She said that she had reviewed her life and that she was satisfied that she "had tried to give everyone what they needed and thought that she had succeeded." She said that she thought she "had been a good person" and finally, she said that she felt that she had "done her job" and that she was "at peace." We could not agree more. Mom, your job was well done with love, humor, intelligence and a legacy of a legion of family and friends whose lives were enriched because you were a part of it. We love you and you will live on in our hearts and our children forever. We'll see you again on the other side. Rest in peace. Mary Ellen's memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 30, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, Westmere. All are invited to visit with her family after 8 a.m. in the church. Those wishing to remember Mary Ellen Candido in a special way may send a contribution to HUGS USA, P.O. Box 1754, New York, NY, 10101. To leave a message for the family please visit











