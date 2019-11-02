Cefferillo, Mary Ellen TROY Mary Ellen Cefferillo of North Second Avenue, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a brief illness. She was 79. Born on September 3, 1940, in Mechanicville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (Commons) Garland. She was the wife of the late John E. Cefferillo who passed away in 2002. Mary Ellen graduated from Mechanicville High School and retired from Price Chopper in Mechanicville where she worked as a cashier. She loved camping at Deer Run and was an avid reader, she enjoyed going to casinos, playing cards and watching Blue Bloods. Above all, her favorite was spending time with family and friends. She was looking forward to the arrival of Baby Scott, her great-grandbaby. Survivors include her son, John Cefferillo and her daughter Michele Cefferillo (Bruce Lynch), both of Mechanicville; her "grandson" PJ Scott (Jessica Weirich and son Konnor); her brothers, Michael (Joan) Garland and Richard Garland; brothers-in-law George Cefferillo and Ernest (Linda) Cefferillo; a niece Nancy Scott; good friend Bev Lighthall; her grandpuppy Bowser and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Loretta Scott and Jane Talmadge; and a brother Earl Garland. Mary Ellen's family would like to give special thanks to the I.C.U. staff in Samaritan Hospital. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. Funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Paul's Cemetery, Mechanicville. Kindly consider a donation to the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Ambulance Corp or to any animal rescue of your choice in loving memory of Mary Ellen Cefferillo. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 2, 2019