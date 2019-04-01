Cozzy, Mary Ellen CLARKSVILLE Mary Ellen Cozzy, 62 of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Albany and is the cherished daughter of Mary Lou Tuck and the late Raymond Tuck. Mary Ellen is a graduate of Bethlehem High School and Maria College. She is retired from New York State Division of Budget. Mary Ellen was a yard sale enthusiast and an avid bingo player. She enjoyed trips to the casino and was a member of the Onesquethaw Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. Mary Ellen was predeceased by her husband William J. Cozzy. She is the mother of Michael R. Gilligan; and the stepmother of Christopher (LaLani) Cozzy, Lori Abeel, Stacey (Rodney) Bettes, Billie Jo (Jeff) Mason and Sue Ann (Cameron) Mendoza. She is the dear sister of Michael Tuck, Patty (Herb) Hatterman, Donna J. McMillen and the late Christine M. Hilton. Several nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews also survive. She will be dearly missed by her beloved puppies, Zeb and Cora. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary Ellen's family on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A service of remembrance will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
