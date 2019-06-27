Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Kolb. View Sign Service Information Ottman Funeral Home 22 Church St Cherry Valley , NY 13320 (607)-264-8141 Send Flowers Obituary





Kolb, Mary Ellen COHOES Mary Ellen (Rathbun) Kolb, 96, died on June 15, 2019. Born on March 4, 1923 as the only child to Oliver and Daisy Rathbun, she was raised in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. She attended Bradford Junior College before attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in 1942 as one of the school's first two matriculating female students. After graduating with a degree in metallurgical engineering, Mary worked for a short period for the Engineering Division at Chrysler Corporation, where she was the lead author on a bibliography of electronic microscopy in industrial labs in the United States at the time. Mary married fellow RPI graduate Edward (Ed) Paul Kolb, and they raised five children Mary Jane, Paul, Jean, John and Nancy in Nyack, N.Y. As one might expect of a trailblazing woman, Mary was tenacious, whip-smart, and very witty; even in her waning years she would roll her eyes to express her amused annoyance with family, doctors and anyone else who said or did something with which she generally disagreed. In addition to her keen wit, she passed a love of science, music, and reading to her children and was a model of grace and great inspiration for her extended family. She will be remembered for many things including her fierce competitiveness when playing cards (she was an avid bridge player and teacher for over 50 years), love of coffee ice cream, and famous corn souffle recipe. Mary's great-great-great-grandfather, Aukey Wikoff, was a colonel in the Revolutionary War who served as a guide for General George Washington in the Battle of Monmouth. Mary was descended from Pieter Claesen Wyckoff, who traveled from Europe to the Dutch colony of New Netherland in 1637. Mary was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Ann, who died at a young age. She is survived by five children; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren nearly all of whom have inherited Mary's penchant for the specialty chocolates from Commodore Chocolatier in Newburgh, N.Y. Her family would like to thank the loving caretakers at the Atria Shaker in Albany, the Eddy Village Green at Cohoes, and the Community Hospice who took wonderful care of Mary during the final years of her life. Funeral services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mary Ellen Rathbun Kolb Scholarship Fund to support deserving women studying engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (checks can be sent to the Mary Ellen Rathbun Kolb Scholarship Fund c/o Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Gifts Processing Center, P.O. Box 3164, Boston, MA 02241-3164). To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY. Published in Albany Times Union on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

