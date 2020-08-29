Lasch, Mary Ellen LOUDONVILLE On August 27, 2020, Mary Ellen Lasch of Loudonville passed peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and close friends. Mary Ellen was born in Albany on February 5, 1934, the daughter of Philip J. Gallagher and Mary Nally Gallagher. The second of four children, she was affectionately called by her father, Chickadee. She graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names in 1951 and loved seeing her daughter and several of her granddaughters also graduate from the school. After a short career with New York Telephone, Mary Ellen began her true calling as a wife and mother. She married Robert P. Luddy in 1954 and together they had seven children in six years. Their life was joyous but short as Bob died tragically in a car accident in 1963. Mary Ellen's family and friends provided love and support during those difficult years. In 1965, Mom married Frank J. Lasch, and Frank adopted the seven children. Within three years, Frank and Mary Ellen welcomed two more. Mary Ellen's community involvement included the St. Peter's Auxiliary Committee, The Academy of the Holy Names Board, and the Garden Study Club. She was also a reading volunteer at Holy Cross Grade school, an enthusiastic member of the Dine-a-Round, and, along with Joanne Lenden, helped create the Colonial Christmas Party at the Fort Orange Club which has been an annual tradition for over 50 years. Most of all, Mary Ellen created a home of love, warmth, and joy for her family of eleven. It was a home filled with humor, music, laughter, and activity. She loved bringing family and friends together and was the quintessential hostess. Her children fondly recall growing up with Mom singing and playing the piano, a passion instilled in her by her parents. Mary Ellen loved traveling, and she and Frank saw much of the world, many times with their nine children and our grandmother in tow. She loved her years at Lake George with her children and grandchildren and regaled her family with stories of her childhood summers at Burden Lake. Mary Ellen is survived by her nine children, Margaret (Andrew) Carroll, Mark (Lori) Lasch, Susan (Stephen) Helmer, Kathleen (George) McNamee, Karen (Tim) Welles, Christopher Lasch, Elizabeth (Paul) Clark, Mary Teresa (Alexander) Edwards, and Michael (Alicia) Lasch of Albany, Slingerlands, Loudonville, Saratoga Springs, Manlius, and Pitlochry, Scotland. She is survived by her sister Theresa LeRoy of Malone, N.Y.; her brother-in-Law, R. Anthony Malone of Vancouver, Wash., and her sister-in-law, Gloria Gallagher of Albany. Meema is also survived by grandchildren, Kathleen, Siobhan, and Martha Mahoney, Emma, Robert, and Grace Lasch, John (Jacqueline) Helmer, Maura (John) Conway, Caroline, and Margaret Helmer, Hannah, Daniel, and Roger McNamee, Lauren (Christian) Freyer, Kathryn, Thomas, and Grace Welles, Patrick Lasch, Michael (Amanda) Clark, Erin (Gregory) Lakeway, and Conor Clark, Duncan, Mairi, and Eilidh Edwards, and William, Christian, and Alexandra Lasch; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Evelyn Helmer, Mary, Annie, and John Conway, and Teddy and Harper Clark; and many nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen was predeceased by her two loving husbands, her parents, her brother Philip Gallagher; sister Barbara Malone; brother-in-law William LeRoy; and sister-in-law Eleanor Gallagher. The family would like to thank Mom's dedicated and devoted caregivers, Ivener Dalberiste, Lisa Fortner, and Comfort Yarmeto for their love and care the last several years. The family also thanks the St. Peter's Hospice, especially Jamie Borge, and Dr. Kevin Costello for his committed care of our both our parents. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Please remember our mother in your prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ellen's name to the Academy of the Holy Names, 1075 New Scotland Rd, Albany, NY, 12208 or The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com