Mason, Mary Ellen NISKAYUNA Mary Ellen Mason resided at Ingersoll Place Assisted Living in Niskayuna and passed away peacefully with her children at her side, on January 25, 2020. She was born in Albany in 1938 and would have turned 82 on March 28. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Mason Sr. She is survived by her children, Debra Sleasman (husband Paul), Maurice (Mickey) LaPoint (wife Donna), Stephen LaPoint, Mary Beth Harris (husband Nick) and William Eddy Ellsworth III; and her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings, brothers Clarence (Butch) and James Rockenstire; and sisters, Susan Weisenburn, Gladys Salsburg and Nancy Cunningham. Predeceased by siblings, Richard and John Rockenstire, and Joan Blakeslee and Shirley Salsburg. Per Mary Mason's wishes. there will be no services. She will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens in Albany. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 28, 2020