Skinkle, Mary Ellen SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. Mary Ellen Skinkle passed away on June 18, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the wife and best friend of Mark Finn with whom she shared over 40 years. Born in 1955 in Albany, to Emily and the late John Skinkle, Mary Ellen was gifted with a mathematically inquisitive mind, and a talent for breaking down complex issues into elegant solutions. This talent led to academic and professional success in the fields of mechanical engineering and finance. She retired from AT&T as assistant treasurer, instrumental in the company's debt turnaround. Mary Ellen was a lifelong learner, and post retirement she became a CPA specializing in tax issues. She and Mark moved to Sun City Center in 2017 after living for many years in New Jersey and Baltimore, Md. Mary Ellen was a warm and generous daughter, wife, sister, mentor and friend. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother Emily Skinkle of Sun City Center, Fla. (formerly of Albany); sister Linda Skinkle (Rick Anderson) of Newburyport, Mass.; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Finn and Susan Brisee (John) of Sun City Center, Fla.; brother-in-law Robert (Mary Jane) of Gaithersburg Md., and numerous cousins and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her father Jack; and her sister Judy. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Mary Ellen was passionate about encouraging girls, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to pursue STEM fields. Memorial contributions to Mary Ellen's favorite project, Tech Trek STEM Camp for girls, may be made to AAUW Florida Supporting Foundation, Inc. Checks should be marked "in Memory of Mary Ellen Skinkle," and mailed to Tech Trek, c/o AAUW Florida Supporting Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 2938, Jupiter, FL 33468.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store