Bruculere, Mary Emeline SLINGERLANDS Mary Emeline Bruculere of Slingerlands and formerly of Henrietta, died peacefully on April 20, 2019, at the age of 98. She is survived by her sons, Scott (Roberta) of Las Vegas and Tim (Debbie) of Albany; grandson Adam of Albany; granddaughter Rebecca (Nathan) Perkovich of Estero, Fla.; great-grandson Niko; brothers, Ken Thomas of Rochester, Byron (Jean) Thomas of Idaho and sister Betty Nuzzo of Oklahoma; sister-in-law Fran; and many nieces and nephews including her best friend, Gary Terziani. She was a former employee of Eastman Kodak and a long-time and devoted homemaker. Burial will be in Rush, N.Y. next to her late husband Tony Bruculere. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Red Cross.



