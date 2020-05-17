Esposito, Mary WATERVLIET Mary F. Lomonte Esposito, 87, died peacefully Thursday evening, May 14, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her loving son John at her side. She was born in Troy on October 24, 1932, the beloved daughter of the late Charles and Angelina Demaris Lomonte. Mary was a lifelong resident of Watervliet and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy. Mary worked for New York State for a brief time. She was a homemaker and was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Watervliet. Mary was a professional shopper along with her two late sisters, Janet and Edith. She especially loved throwing parties at her home that she shared with her son John. As he said, "I am so grateful that she was my mother." She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Esposito who died in 1991; the best mother of John J. Esposito; loving sister of the late Janet Barton and Edith Waldo; dear friend of Lorraine Alund. Mary is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. John would like to thank Dr. Ashok Baghel and Dr. Robert Benton, the staff of Accent Health Care Services, Eddy Home Rehabilitation Staff and the nurses and staff at St. Peter's Hospital for the wonderful care given to his mom. Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be held privately Tuesday for the immediate family with burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or stjude.org. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.