Callahan, Mary F. GUILDERLAND Mary Frances Callahan, 93, returned home to the Lord Jesus Christ as the sun rose on May, 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Born in Albany, Mary was the daughter of Elizabeth and Francis Martin. She graduated from Vincentian Institute in the class of 1944. During that time, Mary worked as a secretary for Father Patrick Peyton and his Family Rosary Crusade. She was employed as a stenographer with the New York Department of State post-graduation. Mary married her sweetheart Robert in 1954. Later she chose to be a homemaker, raising her son Robert and daughter Maureen. Mary was a devout Catholic and daily communicant. She was always active in devotions and numerous committees, volunteering in the Church or parish school whenever called upon. Mary was also a Mercy Associate. Although Alzheimer's took its toll on her in the final years of life, Mary never lost her sense of humor, enjoyment of singing Irish tunes, and love of the Marine hymn. She continued to offer surprisingly profound and, often timely, personal insights to others. She was a devoted wife to Robert J. Callahan for 66 years, and a wonderful, loving mother to her two children. Perhaps Mary's greatest legacy was her ability to always see the good in people and to never disparage anyone. "Always give people the benefit of the doubt," she'd say. Departing this world in May, the month of flowers, which is dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, was especially appropriate for Mary since she had such a deep devotion to the Mother of God and the Rosary Gospel prayer. During this time, and having been a daily Mass attendee, Mary would have been heartbroken to experience the loss of her ability to worship God through the re-presentation of His sacrifice in the Holy Mass. It's really no surprise that she departed to be close to Him again. Mary will be missed by those who knew her, and the numerous cousins, nieces and nephews whom she leaves behind. She is survived by husband, Robert J. Callahan; a son, Robert F. (Dixie) Callahan and daughter, Maureen A. Callahan; as well as grandchildren, Nicole, Alexandra, Alexander, Hunter; and two great-grandchildren, Violet and Owen. In the eyes of the world, Mary may not have done monumental things, but she did many, many good things and was a faithful servant of God which, in the end, is all that matters. The family would like to thank all the staff at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for their love and care for Mary during the past four plus years. Funeral services will be held privately for immediate family with interment in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. A public memorial Mass for family and friends will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Mary's name may be made for mobile ultrasounds and pregnancy support services to Alight Care Center, 1838 Fifth Ave., Troy, NY, 12180, or through their website, Alight.org. To leave a message for Mary's family on their guestbook, light a candle, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from May 6 to May 7, 2020.