Mary F. Hebert
Hebert, Mary F. COHOES Mary F. Hebert, 85 of Waterside Way, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Cohoes to Omer and Clara Therrien Desautels, Mary was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Cohoes Schools and most recently worked as a grant writer for the Cohoes Housing Authority until her retirement. Mary was the beloved wife of Francis E. Hebert Sr. who passed in 2018. She was the loving mother of Eileen M. Hebert (Kevin Donohue), Francis E. Hebert Jr. (Marie), Daniel T. Hebert, Brian D. Hebert (Dianne), James A. Hebert and the late Raymond W. Hebert. She was the sister of Omer J. Desautels, James N. Desautels, Dorothy Vozey and Joan Aubin. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing regulations will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Holy Trinity Food Pantry, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, NY, 12047. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com




Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
OCT
31
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
