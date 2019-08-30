|
McCabe, Mary F. EAST GREENBUSH Mary F. McCabe, 91 of East Greenbush, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Evergreen Commons nursing home in East Greenbush. Mary was born on March 18, 1928, in Albany, the daughter of William John and Annie (Farrelly) Rooney.Mary was a proud member of the Rensselaer Senior Center and enjoyed many activities and outings with her friends from the center. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur McCabe; and her siblings, Isabelle "Sis" Smith, John, Lawrence, and Phillip Rooney. Survivors include her children, Christina "Tina" (Peter) Schuurman, and Christopher McCabe. Mary was the proud grandmother of Allison, Sarah, and Daniel Schuurman and Christopher E. McCabe. Mary was the great-grandmother of Noah, Eva, and Quinn Hamilton. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her calling hours on Tuesday, September 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends and family are invited to her funeral service on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Spirit where a Mass will be celebrated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2019