Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McCabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary F. McCabe


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary F. McCabe Obituary
McCabe, Mary F. EAST GREENBUSH Mary F. McCabe, 91 of East Greenbush, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Evergreen Commons nursing home in East Greenbush. Mary was born on March 18, 1928, in Albany, the daughter of William John and Annie (Farrelly) Rooney.Mary was a proud member of the Rensselaer Senior Center and enjoyed many activities and outings with her friends from the center. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur McCabe; and her siblings, Isabelle "Sis" Smith, John, Lawrence, and Phillip Rooney. Survivors include her children, Christina "Tina" (Peter) Schuurman, and Christopher McCabe. Mary was the proud grandmother of Allison, Sarah, and Daniel Schuurman and Christopher E. McCabe. Mary was the great-grandmother of Noah, Eva, and Quinn Hamilton. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her calling hours on Tuesday, September 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends and family are invited to her funeral service on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Spirit where a Mass will be celebrated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now