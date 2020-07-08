1/
Mary F. Myers
Myers, Mary F. GUILDERLAND Mary F. (Hendrickson) Myers, 84 of Guilderland, died peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the company of her children. Mary was born and educated in the Albany area. She enjoyed her time working as a draftsperson for N.Y.S. before marrying and raising a family. She began her third career as a Cook at Silver Haven Nursing Home (Hallmark) before she retired at 65. Mary relished her time sitting at her staircase looking out onto the world through her front door, her favorite spot in her home. She was a devoted and loving mother to her two children and cherished every moment with her six grandchildren, attending numerous school, Church, and sporting events. They were the light of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Leah (Todd) Kedik of Altamont; her son, Thomas (Jeanne) Myers of Albany; her six grandchildren, Abigail, Andrew, Amelia, Adam, Cecilia and Claire. Also her sister-in-law Mary Ellen DiTonno. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas P Myers; parents, Roy and Alice (Vink) Hendrickson; two sisters, Helen Baranowski and Agnes McLoughlin; and two brothers, Roy and Donald. Special thanks to the staff at St. Peter's Hospital for the care provided to her. A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to, Mercy House (Women and Children) 12 St. Joseph's Terrace, Albany, NY 12210. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 8, 2020.
