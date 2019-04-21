Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ford, Mary "Jeannette" FORT WAYNE, Ind. Mary "Jeannette" Ford, 81, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Kingston Care in Fort Wayne. Jeannette was born in Troy to the late Harold S. and Rosa W. Ford. She was a 1955 graduate of Berlin Central School. In 1960 Jeannette was called into the ministry and preached in New York/New England, Pennsylvania, and Indiana for a total of 50 years. In the early 1990's she discovered she had M.S. and in 2010 she was no longer able to continue in the ministry. In 2015, she entered into Kingston Care Center where she was very involved in the activities. She was very cared for and loved by the staff at Kingston Care Center. Surviving are her sisters, Jessie Deyoe and Kathleen (Warren) Pinches; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death her sister, Roberta Marie Cummings; and brother, Harold S. Ford Jr. A semi-private funeral service for Kingston residents and affiliates only was held at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Kingston Care Center 1010 W. Washington Center Road Fort Wayne with visitation 45 minutes prior to the service. A public funeral service was held at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9-11 a.m. at Lifeshare Technologies Building, 4202 N EMS Blvd, Mt. Comfort, Ind. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. There will be a service in Petersburgh on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. with viewing from 10-11 a.m., at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Rd, Petersburgh, with burial following in the Cherry Plain Cemetery, Cherry Plain. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook please visit,







Ford, Mary "Jeannette" FORT WAYNE, Ind. Mary "Jeannette" Ford, 81, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Kingston Care in Fort Wayne. Jeannette was born in Troy to the late Harold S. and Rosa W. Ford. She was a 1955 graduate of Berlin Central School. In 1960 Jeannette was called into the ministry and preached in New York/New England, Pennsylvania, and Indiana for a total of 50 years. In the early 1990's she discovered she had M.S. and in 2010 she was no longer able to continue in the ministry. In 2015, she entered into Kingston Care Center where she was very involved in the activities. She was very cared for and loved by the staff at Kingston Care Center. Surviving are her sisters, Jessie Deyoe and Kathleen (Warren) Pinches; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death her sister, Roberta Marie Cummings; and brother, Harold S. Ford Jr. A semi-private funeral service for Kingston residents and affiliates only was held at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Kingston Care Center 1010 W. Washington Center Road Fort Wayne with visitation 45 minutes prior to the service. A public funeral service was held at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9-11 a.m. at Lifeshare Technologies Building, 4202 N EMS Blvd, Mt. Comfort, Ind. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. There will be a service in Petersburgh on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. with viewing from 10-11 a.m., at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Rd, Petersburgh, with burial following in the Cherry Plain Cemetery, Cherry Plain. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook please visit, www.domccombandsons.com Funeral Home Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home

66 Armsby Road

Petersburgh , NY 12138

(518) 658-3751 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close