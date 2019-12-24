|
|
Chiplock, Mary Frances LATHAM Mary Frances Chiplock, of Latham, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Chiplock, passed from this earth on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the amazing age of 103. Born in Watervliet, on February 15, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Frances Milos Coneski. She had resided in Latham for over 70 years where she and her husband raised their family. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years Edward J. Chiplock in 1985. She was also predeceased by all of her siblings, Anna, Victoria, Stella and Paul. She is lovingly remembered and survived by her children, Michael (Patricia) Chiplock, Carolyn (Douglas Laing), Martha Chiplock and Jerome (Lee Anne) Chiplock. As well as her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mary spent most of her professional career as a baker for the North Colonie Central School District lunch program, where she made many friends from her time working at Blue Creek School cafeteria. She was also a superb home cook and baker and her family regularly benefitted from and carry lasting memories of her many talents in the kitchen, especially around the holidays. Mary also loved to read the newspaper and watch the news on TV. She also liked to watch professional golf tournaments on TV (even though she had never played a round of golf herself). She was an avid Scrabble player. Mary was a devout and lifelong member of the Roman Catholic faith, her most recent home parish being St. Ambrose Church in Latham, which she generously supported over the years. Owing to husband Edward's tours of service in the U.S. Navy both before and during World War II, Mary was a longtime member of the Association. Mary's other masterly talent was that of a green thumb gardener. She took extreme delight each year in maintaining several beautiful garden plots around her Latham home, filled with a lovely and varied array of annuals, perennials, decorative plants and trees. She loved spending days at a time outdoors, meticulously designing and tending to her colorful and eye catching flower beds. Most of all, Mary's family will remember her as an incredibly selfless, caring, nurturing and loving individual, wife, mother and grandmother. Her natural gifts of conversation and storytelling will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, at 12 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Rev. John Cairns from St. Ambrose Church officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday morning from 11 a.m -12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will next to her husband in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Leo O'Brien Building Albany, NY 12207. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019