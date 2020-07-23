Collins, Mary Frances ALBANY Mary Frances Collins died Friday, July 17, 2020, after a ten-year battle with multiple myeloma. She was born in Albany on May 18, 1935, to Edward Vincent Moran and Mildred Stiles Moran. She graduated from the Milne School, Simmons College and later earned an M.L.S. degree from SUNYA. Mary Frances is survived by her two beloved daughters, Eve Collins of Brooklyn, and Jan Hawley Goodwin (Bruce Rogoff) of Santa Fe, N.M.; two grandsons, Samuel Moran Goodwin and Daniel Edward Goodwin; and sister, Margaret Reining of McLean, Va. Mary Frances is also survived by her beloved companion Gerald Nacke Lugg of Albany. Mary Frances wishes to thank Dr. Qin Zen and the many compassionate and caring staff members at NYOH. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. applebeefuneralhome.com