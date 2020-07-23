1/1
Mary Frances Collins
1935 - 2020
Collins, Mary Frances ALBANY Mary Frances Collins died Friday, July 17, 2020, after a ten-year battle with multiple myeloma. She was born in Albany on May 18, 1935, to Edward Vincent Moran and Mildred Stiles Moran. She graduated from the Milne School, Simmons College and later earned an M.L.S. degree from SUNYA. Mary Frances is survived by her two beloved daughters, Eve Collins of Brooklyn, and Jan Hawley Goodwin (Bruce Rogoff) of Santa Fe, N.M.; two grandsons, Samuel Moran Goodwin and Daniel Edward Goodwin; and sister, Margaret Reining of McLean, Va. Mary Frances is also survived by her beloved companion Gerald Nacke Lugg of Albany. Mary Frances wishes to thank Dr. Qin Zen and the many compassionate and caring staff members at NYOH. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. applebeefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
July 23, 2020
Mary Frances was a beautiful person. My children still talk about her. She was unique, funny, and caring. Condolences to Gerry, her daughter, and grand children
Rest In Peace beautiful. I’ll always remember you on our mutual birthday
Love, Brittany
Brittany Johnson
Friend
July 23, 2020
My condolences to the Mary Frances' family. My Dad, Bill Wade, and Uncle, Peter Myers, were classmates at Milne, and I knew Mary Frances through playing duplicate bridge against her.
Bill
July 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to Gerry and Mary's family. Mary Francis (MF) and my sister (Sandy Cohen) were best friends through Milne and beyond. May we all be blessed with a friendship they enjoyed.
I had the please of having lunch with Gerry and MF several times over the past several years and enjoyed seeing MF in all her glory.
May your faith get you all through this most difficult time.
Howard Cohen
Friend
