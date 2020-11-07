Preedom, Mary G. CLIFTON PARK Mary G. Preedom, 92 of Oakbrook Commons, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her daughter's residence in the loving care of her family. She was born on March 2, 1928, in Brooklyn, and was the daughter of the late Pasquale "Pat" and Julia Z. Garofano. She was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, Vt. and had attended Trinity College in Burlington, Vt. Mary retired after 14 years as a sales associate for JC Penney in Clifton Park. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell T. Preedom, who died in 1990. Mary enjoyed gardening and her flowers and above all, loved being with her family and friends. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. She was the devoted mother of M. Catherine "Cathy" Gero of Manchester, Mich., Charmaine A. Lewis (Tom) of Clifton Park, and Denise M. Waters (Gordon) of Greenwich; sister of Anthony Garofano of North Carolina, Catherine Garofano and James Garofano both of Clifton Park, and Jack Garofano (Patricia) of Florida. She was the cherished grandmother of Suzzanne, Nicole, Jeffrey and Christopher; and great-grandmother of William, Gillian, Eleanor, Caroline and the soon to be Noelle. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The Catholic Mass will be private for the family on Monday in St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
