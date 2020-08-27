Sausville, Mary G. LOUDONVILLE It is with great sadness that our loved one, Mary G. (Sehl) Sausville, was called home Wednesday, August 12, 2020, to begin her everlasting life with God. She is reunited with her parents, John C. Sehl Sr. and Edna G. Roth; and siblings, Joyce Spratt, Nancy Jordan, and John Jr., Mary's twin brother. She is also reunited with her late husband David Sausville. Mary and John were born on October 28, 1961, to John and Edna Sehl of Loudonville, much to their delight and to their surprise as well. Mary graduated from Mercy High School and worked various jobs during her lifetime ranging from sales to moving companies. She loved camping at Moreau and Rogers Rock State Parks. She also enjoyed their beautiful camp in East Berne where she spent many days over the years with her ex-husband and dear friend Michael Bushnell. She was an avid collector of porcelain dolls and had over 500 of which she was so proud. Mary also has a talent for interior decorating as seen in several of her previous residences. Mary would often see someone in need and offer a helping hand. She had many health obstacles over the last several years that she very courageously met head on and won many of those battles until this final one. Mary leaves to grieve her loving children: daughter, Kristine Savoca and sons, Nick Savoca and John Mark Jordan; and granddaughter, Mackenzie Webb. Also surviving her are her sisters, Joan Kuebler and Patty (Larry) Mousseau; and her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her childhood friend, Betty Savoca. Last but not least, Bandit, her littlest pup companion, was her brightest star. A memorial service celebrating Mary's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in Mary's name may do so to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or Make a Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ, 85016. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY, 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com
.