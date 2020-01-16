|
|
Wells, Mary Galarneau COHOES Mary Galarneau Wells, 83 of Cohoes, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude ZenZen Galarneau. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Mary was a secretary for New York State Department of Youth and the Albany Police Department. She was a communicant of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Cohoes and the former St. Agnes Church. She is survived by her sons, Kevin (Sharon) Wells of Glenville, Gary (Barbara) Wells of Niskayuna and David (Tara) Wells of Loudonville; her grandchildren, Christopher, Brittany, Kathryn, Kyle, Allyson, Abigail, Sydney and Jason Wells and Nicolas, Jacob and Alexa Lotano. Sister of Lawrence (Mary) Galarneau of Windsor Locks, Conn. and Michael (the late Suzanne) Galarneau of Cohoes; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Saturday, January 18, at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020