Geleta, Mary (Kost) COHOES Mary (Kost) Geleta passed away surrounded by family on April 27, 2019, at the age of 91. Mary was born on May 29, 1927, in Allentown, Pa. to the late Joseph and Mary Kost. An only child, she moved to Maplewood with her parents and graduated from Watervliet High School in 1945. After graduating, Mary met her husband, the late Peter Geleta. Married for 52 years, they raised seven children, Nicholas (Gayle) Geleta of Manassas, Va., John (Kathy) Geleta of Melrose, Stephen (Cathy) Geleta of Waterford, Peter (Kathy) Geleta of Mechanicville, Cynthia (Michael) Dawkins of Cohoes, Theodore (Martha) Geleta of Niskayuna, and Matthew (Theresa) Geleta of Saratoga Springs. Mary was surely the matriarch of a large and loving family. Her home was a gathering place for her children, grandchildren, and, recently, her great-grandchildren. She was an active member of the St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church community and the Orthodox Christian Association (OCA) in Cohoes for many years where you could often find her making pierogies in the church basement or working the concession stand at the biannual church flea market. There is not doubt that Mary will surely live on as her family continues to gather, laugh together, and carry-on traditions that go beyond any one generation. Deeply saddened by the loss of their one-and-only Baba are her loving grandchildren, Timothy (Amy) Dawkins, Nicholas (Nikee) Geleta, Larissa (Kevin) Fremont, Michael Geleta, Lauren (Nick) Bulson, Peter (Jessica) Dawkins, Julie (Sean) Weiss, Natalie Geleta, Nina Geleta, Nicholas Geleta, Philip Geleta, and George Geleta. She truly enjoyed being able to spend time with her four great-grandchildren, Declan, Baer, Joseph, and Oakley. In addition, she is survived by a sister-in-law, Anne Geleta. Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, in the Marra Funeral Home and Parastas services will be held at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 67 Saratoga St., Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Route 9, Boght Corners. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary