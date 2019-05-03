Mary Grace Izzo (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY
12118
(518)-664-3731
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:45 AM
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
Obituary
Izzo, Mary Grace MECHANICVILLE Mary Grace E. Izzo, passed away on May 1, 2019. She was the widow of the late Salvatore C. Izzo who passed away in 2012. Relatives and friends are invited to attend an hour of calling on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. Funeral services will take place immediately following at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Stillwater. To read Mrs. Izzo's full obituary, for memorial contributions and online remembrances, please visit www.chasesmithfamily.com

Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2019
