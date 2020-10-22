Loparco, Mary Grace WATERVLIET Mary Grace Loparco, 67, died suddenly on October 19, 2020. She was born in Troy on August 13, 1953, and lived her early years in Watervliet, prior to moving to Syracuse and graduating from Bishop Ludden High School. She moved to Arizona during the 1990s and returned to Watervliet for good. She retired from Verizon, worked at Best Cleaners in Albany and worked the polls at the Watervliet AOH. Over the years, she loved to travel the United States visiting family "down south" or "out west." She loved spending time with her family, who meant so much to her. She loved her bingo at Turning Stone, where she met many friends and won big prizes that she shared with her siblings. She volunteered in Please Remember Me Foundation's first motorcades. Among Mary Graces's many attributes was her love for her family, her kindness, and her respect for others. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Vincent and Mary V. (DiNuzzo) Loparco. She is survived by brothers, Eugene (Linda) Loparco of Colonie, Francis (Pat) Loparco of Las Vegas, and Vincent (Joanne) Loparco Jr. of Watervliet; sister, Anne (Fred Jr.) Russom of Mechanicville; Russom nephews, Jeffrey (Maggie), Frank (Gretchen) and Randy (Kailey); Loparco nephews, Eugene Jr. (Elizabeth), Michael (Tammi), Vincent III (Jennifer) and Troy; and nieces, Denise (Loparco) Ferrari and Danielle (Carrie Lynn) Loparco. Also survived by many Loparco, DiNuzzo and Burnham cousins and great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cemetery, 150 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
