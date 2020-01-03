Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mamone, Mary Grace TROY Mary Grace Mamone, 82 of Troy, passed away on December 29, 2019, at The Van Rensselaer Manor with her loving family by her side. Mary was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Antoinette Russomanno Mamone. Mary is survived by her brother Dominick Mamone, sister-in-law Jane Mamone (Pasinella); loving nieces and nephews, John and Sue Mamone, Carmella and Tony Carnevale, Anthony and Roseanna, Sal (Sandy), Albert, Stephen (Ann Marie), Mike (Leah), Dominick (Mary Ellen), Toni (Mike); and great-nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by her family pets, Bella and Ande. She was predeceased by her loving brothers, Joseph and John Mamone; and two nephews, Paul and Joseph Mamone. Mary loved playing bingo, going to the casinos and being around the family dogs. Mary will be missed by her family and remembered for having spunk and above all the love for her family. The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor for their love and care for Mary. The funeral for Mary will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9 until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Van Rensselaer Manor Activities Fund or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.







