O'Neil, Sister Mary Grace, DC MENANDS Sister Mary Grace O'Neil, Daughter of Charity, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at age 88, at St. Louise House, Menands, after a brief illness. Sister Mary Grace (Mary Louise) was born on September 2, 1932, to Edward McWilliams and Grace (Donohoe) in Worcester, Mass. She was an only child and her birth father died when she was very young. Her mother remarried James Francis O'Neil who raised her. After graduating from Mount St. Joseph Academy, she entered the Daughters of Charity, Emmitsburg, Md. in 1951. After completing her initial formation and a brief time as a teacher, she began her studies in nursing at St. Joseph College, Emmitsburg, Md., receiving a B.S. in nursing in 1959. She also received a master's in nursing education from Siena College, Albany in 1965. Sister Mary Grace's nursing career often included caring for children and babies throughout her life as a Daughter of Charity. In 1992 she was one of five persons chosen from nation-wide nominees to receive a Hero Award from the Pediatric Aids Foundation for her work at Community Maternity Services, Ferrano House, Albany. She was featured on CBS This Morning as a "hero who stepped forward to impact the discrimination and isolation that surrounds these children." She was a talented, gifted artist. Children were often the subject of her watercolor paintings. Sister Mary Grace is survived by her cousin Rose Marie Phillips of Harvest, Ala.; her friends; and her sisters in community. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private wake service and funeral Mass will be held at St. Louise House in Menands. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com