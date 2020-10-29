1/1
Sister Mary Grace O'Neil DC
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Neil, Sister Mary Grace, DC MENANDS Sister Mary Grace O'Neil, Daughter of Charity, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at age 88, at St. Louise House, Menands, after a brief illness. Sister Mary Grace (Mary Louise) was born on September 2, 1932, to Edward McWilliams and Grace (Donohoe) in Worcester, Mass. She was an only child and her birth father died when she was very young. Her mother remarried James Francis O'Neil who raised her. After graduating from Mount St. Joseph Academy, she entered the Daughters of Charity, Emmitsburg, Md. in 1951. After completing her initial formation and a brief time as a teacher, she began her studies in nursing at St. Joseph College, Emmitsburg, Md., receiving a B.S. in nursing in 1959. She also received a master's in nursing education from Siena College, Albany in 1965. Sister Mary Grace's nursing career often included caring for children and babies throughout her life as a Daughter of Charity. In 1992 she was one of five persons chosen from nation-wide nominees to receive a Hero Award from the Pediatric Aids Foundation for her work at Community Maternity Services, Ferrano House, Albany. She was featured on CBS This Morning as a "hero who stepped forward to impact the discrimination and isolation that surrounds these children." She was a talented, gifted artist. Children were often the subject of her watercolor paintings. Sister Mary Grace is survived by her cousin Rose Marie Phillips of Harvest, Ala.; her friends; and her sisters in community. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private wake service and funeral Mass will be held at St. Louise House in Menands. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved