Hallenbeck, Mary H. GUILDERLAND Mary H. Hallenbeck, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, in Cumming, Ga. Born in Cambridge, Mary graduated from Worcester High School and Mildred Elley Secretarial School. She worked as a secretary for Aetna Insurance and Hamilton Union Presbyterian Church, and later as an office manager for Dr. Paul Rasmussen. Mary was an active member of Hamilton Union Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. She also enjoyed square dancing, sewing, gardening, camping, and traveling. After retirement, Mary and her husband resided in Port Charlotte, Fla. where she was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, and enjoyed swimming and line dancing. Mary is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Peter) Schuster of Cumming; sister, Norma Ralph (Alexander) of Worcester; grandchildren, Chris Schuster of Lexington, Ky., Erin Schuster of Atlanta, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her loving husband of 63 years, Randall Hallenbeck; son, Randall Hallenbeck Jr.; and brother, William Alexander. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 7, at 3 p.m. in the Hamilton Union Presbyterian Church, 2291 Western Ave., Guilderland. If desired, family and friends may make memorial contributions to Hamilton Union Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 2291 Western Ave., Guilderland, NY, 12303 or the . To leave a special message for the family please visit crowellbrothers.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019