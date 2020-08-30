Hahn, Mary Hart ELK GROVE, Calif. Mary Hart Hahn passed away in Elk Grove, Calif. on August 21, 2020. Mary was born in Troy in 1947 to Edward "Ned" and Frances Hart. She is survived by her husband, George; her children, Kathleen, Daniel, and Barbra; her grandchildren, Kylie, Sophia, Ashleigh, and Krissy; and younger sisters, Margaret, Joanne, and Barbara. She graduated from C.C.H.S. and attended The College of Saint Rose in Albany before marrying in 1969. She lived in the Fremont area of California until retiring in Elk Grove, Calif. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for St. Vincent de Paul Society.





