Prokop, Mary Helen ALBANY Mary Helen Prokop passed away May 23, 2020, at the age of 69 in her home in Albany. She will be missed by family and her many friends. Mary was born in 1951 in Washington, D.C., the eldest of six children of Mary Alice Minter Prokop and Andrew Prokop: Kate, Drew, John, Joseph and Jane. Mary obtained her bachelor's degree in sociology at SUNY Albany in 1976, while working full-time at the Sterling-Winthrop Research Institute in Rensselaer. In 1979 she entered government service as a senior budget examiner for public welfare programs, and she advanced through the ranks of the N.Y.S. Executive Department, Division of the Budget up until 1992, when she was team leader for Health Care Financing. During this time Mary earned her Master of Arts degree in public policy analysis and administration from SUNY Binghamton. In 1992, Mary took a position as chief budget analyst of the Capital Finance Bureau at the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation, where she remained until becoming capital program manager at the State University Construction Fund in 2000. Mary retired in December 2010 after a distinguished 31-year career as a well-regarded public servant. Mary lived in downtown Albany throughout her career, with her beloved pets (both cats and dogs). She had a lifelong passion for history, archeology, nature and art. Mary traveled extensively in Asia and Russia with family members, and made frequent trips to the Maine seashore. During her retirement years, Mary enjoyed being able to support causes that mattered to her, such as wildlife and nature conservancies and organizations that support women's advancement and well-being.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store