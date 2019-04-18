Albany Times Union Obituaries
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Lucy St. Bernedette Church
122 Grand St.
Altamont, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gallupville Rural Cemetery
Resources
Mary Hill Obituary
Hill, Mary BERNE Mary Eleanor Hill, 92 of Berne, died suddenly at home on April 15, 2019. She was the widow of Joseph Robert Hill, also of Berne. She was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Bouchard of Crescent; and sister of the late Margaret Lourdes Wells and the late Madeline Sapone. She was born in Cohoes, graduated from Waterford High School and attended Cobleskill College. She lived in Germany and England during the 1950s and upon return to the U.S., went to work for the telephone company. In the 1980s, she retired and moved to Berne. More than anything else, she enjoyed her dogs. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Michael Hill, of New York, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont on Friday, April 19, between 5 and 8 p.m. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, April 20, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy St. Bernedette Church, 122 Grand St., Altamont followed by interment in the Gallupville Rural Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019
