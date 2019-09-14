Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson Street Newnan , GA 30263 (770)-253-4580 Send Flowers Obituary

Thornton-Vogel, Mary Inez NEWNAN, Ga. Lt. Col. Mary Inez "Mit" Thornton-Vogel, U.S. Army retired, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her new home in Newnan, Ga. Mary Inez was born on June 28, 1954, at Valley Forge Army Hospital in Pennsylvania to the late Col. Joseph Ambrus Thornton Sr. and Virginia Garrison Thornton. As a child, Mit traveled with her family to Fort Bragg, N.C., Springfield, Va., Seoul, Korea and Cookeville, Tenn. where Col. Thornton taught military science at Tennessee Tech. As a young child, she had a radiant smile and bushy blond hair and was adored by her parents and older siblings. The family settled in Atlanta in 1965. Mit graduated from Ridgeview High School in Atlanta. One of her favorite pastimes was caring for the horses belonging to the S.C.L.C. After graduating from the Medical College of Georgia in 1976, she entered the Army as an occupational therapist. She cared for a wide spectrum of patients and developed a passion for helping children. Her favorite assignments were in Honolulu, Hawaii and Landstuhl, Germany. She also served at Fort Benning in Georgia and Walter Reed AMC in Washington, D.C. Before attaining the rank of major, she earned her master's degree from R.P.I. in Troy. While living in Albany, she met her husband to be, Donald Vogel. They were next door neighbors and became lifetime companions. Mit and Don were married in Kaneohe, Hawaii in 1986. They had a passion for the natural beauty of Maine so when Mit retired from Fort Knox, Ky. in 1996 they moved to Portland. Mit was the senior occupational therapist at the Spurwink School for 17 years. She worked with children and mentored two generations of young therapists that affectionately call her "mom." With her charming wit and infectious smile she made many, many close friends. She nurtured many long distance relationships with her cheerful notes and cards about the people and things that she loved. Her ideal day would be to sip tea in a beautiful garden filled with songbirds and butterflies. Later, she would write a stack of post cards to tell everyone about how wonderful it was. Mit was unique and was cherished by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Donald Vogel; brother, Richard T. Thornton Sr. (wife Linda) of Cookeville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Patricia Thornton (wife of brother Joseph Jr.) of Fortson, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Col. Joseph Thornton Jr., U.S. Army; and sister, Margaret Virginia Melton. A memorial gathering will be held at Patricia Thornton's home in Fortson, Ga. on October 26, and October 27. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oncology Nursing Foundation. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580. Condolences may be expressed online at







