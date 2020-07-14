Morrison, Mary J. C. EAST GREENBUSH Mary Morrison, 98, died at her daughter's home in Cary, N.C. on Tuesday, July 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Finvoy, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, Mary was one of twelve children born to the late Robert and Catherine Campbell. Mary was raised at the "Rockhead," the family home where she lived until 1950, when she married, and then emigrated to the Capital District with her husband Kenneth. Mary was a devoted wife and mother, she will long be remembered for her dedication to her family. She loved working outside, especially in her flower garden. Mary was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth T. S. Morrison; and her sons, Kenneth I. Morrison, and Glenn C. Morrison. She is survived by her daughter Sheryl Lamb (Charles) of Cary, N.C.; her son Robert Morrison (Diane Schilling) of East Greenbush; 11 grandchildren, Douglas Morrison, Lauren (Morrison) Meilhede, David Morrison, Andrea Lamb, Jennifer (Lamb) Wilcox, Ashley Lamb, Alicia Morrison, Gregory Morrison, Aaron Morrison, Craig Morrison, and Alexander Morrison; as well as six great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may send a remembrance to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.