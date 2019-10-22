Leone, Mary DiNola SCHENECTADY Mary J. Leone, 84 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on October 19, 2019. Calling hours will be held at the DeLegge Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22, from 4 - 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will follow in Saints Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Those who wish to remember Mary in a special way may make a contribution to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St, Schenectady, NY 12303. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019