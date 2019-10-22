Mary J. Leone

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary J. Leone.
Service Information
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY
12303
(518)-346-3562
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leone, Mary DiNola SCHENECTADY Mary J. Leone, 84 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on October 19, 2019. Calling hours will be held at the DeLegge Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22, from 4 - 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will follow in Saints Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Those who wish to remember Mary in a special way may make a contribution to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St, Schenectady, NY 12303. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.