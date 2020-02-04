Marx, Mary J. EAST GREENBUSH Mary J. Marx, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born in Schenectady, Mary was the daughter of the late Vera Marx and the mother to the late Tammatha Miller. Mary is survived by her loving partner of 37 years, Duane Grock. Mary enjoyed playing bingo and going out to eat. She loved animals, especially her daughter's dogs. In addition to Duane, Mary is survived by her sister Lorraine Spaulding (Jerry). Mary is also survived by her son, Kenny Wolf. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Garrett, Brandie, Jake and Rusty; and her three great-grandchildren. Respecting Mary's wishes there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Mohawk Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 4, 2020