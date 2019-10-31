Salvadore, Mary J. MECHANICVILLE Mary J. Salvadore, 92, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Born on December 2, 1926, to George and Mary Reeves, Mary was a lifelong resident of the Mechanicville/Saratoga area. She attended St. Paul's Parochial School and graduated from Mechanicville High School in 1944. She retired in 1983 after a long 30 year career with the N.Y.S. Department of Agriculture and Markets. She had also worked for General Electric in Schenectady. She enjoyed knitting and sewing and was a member of the Mechanicville Doll Ladies, the Sacred Heart Society, Court St. Paul #71 Catholic Daughters of America, the Rosary Altar Society as well as the Assumption-St. Paul Parish. Mary was predeceased by her husband Al Salvadore in 1982; and brother George Reeves. Mary is survived by a sister, Helen Winters of Virginia; nephew, Robert Winters of Maryland; and nieces, Jean Winters of Maryland, Jane (Mitchell) Mutnick of Virginia and Kathy (Mark) Goll of Virginia; and stepdaughter, Ann Marie (Larry) Rose of New York; along with several great-nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 2 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson (St. Peter's) Church, 895 Hudson Ave., Stillwater, with burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the Mass in the church from 1-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All Saints on the Hudson Church in memory of Mary J. Salvadore.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2019