Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 Funeral service 12:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 Committal Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY

Spuck, Mary J. ALBANY Mary Jean Spuck, 94, entered Eternal Life Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Eddy in Troy. Mary was the daughter of William and Helen Slattery Broadhead. She was born in Cohoes and lived in Waterford, and attended Catholic Central High School, and Albany Business College. Mary worked at as executive secretary in Washington D.C. and fondly recalls her seasonal trips to N.Y.C. with her dearest friend to see plays and shop. After resettling in Albany, Mary was married to Paul William Spuck and they had four children. Mary was an avid horse rider and an accomplished speed skater and started her children on skates at the earliest age possible. She was particularly proud of her mother who won the Eastern States speedskating medal in Lake Placid in 1927. Mary wore her mom's medal daily for most of her life. Mary's fondest travel memories were trips to Hampton Beach, N.H. and summers on Lake George and Lake St. Catherine, Vt. Later in life she enjoyed her visits to Fort Myers Beach, Fla. and Hawaii. Mary is predeceased by her husband Paul Spuck; and brother William Broadhead Jr.; and many dear friends and family. She is survived by her children, Diane Spuck Kinnicutt and son-in-law John Kinnicutt, and Eileen, Carolyn and Steven Spuck; and granddaughter Jordan Kinnicutt and her fiance Harry Constable of Cambridge England. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family Wednesday, September 25, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Her funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. The Rite of Committal will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, immediately following the service. Those wishing to remember Mary in a special way may send a contribution to either The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell Street, Albany, NY 12206 or Catholic Central High School, 652 7th Ave., Troy, NY 12182. To leave a message for the family, please visit











