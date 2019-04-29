Dow, Mary Jane TROY Mary Jane Dow, 76 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Mary Jane was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Cunningham Bassett; and the wife of the late Robert Gary Dow Sr. Mary Jane graduated from H.V.C.C. in Troy; and spent many years working in the banking industry and was employed by Key Bank. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching and doing puzzles. Mary Jane is survived by her children, Robert Gary Dow Jr., Sarah Jane Dow and Daniel Francis Dow. She was the grandmother of Anthony Baum and Nicholas Dow. She is also survived by her sisters, Anina Sawyer and Theresa Rose; and her brothers, Kevin, Bart and Frank Bassett as well as nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mary Jane will be held on Wednesday, May 1, at 6 p.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 29, 2019