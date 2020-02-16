Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Fabian. View Sign Service Information A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 (518)-966-8313 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM St. Patrick's Church 21 Main St. Ravena , NY View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM St. Patrick's Church 21 Main St. Ravena , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fabian, Mary Jane COLONIE Mary Jane Fabian, 97, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, with her family by her side following a short illness. Mary Jane was born on August 10, 1922, in Coeymans, to the late Salvadore and Sarah Pascuzzi Clouse. After graduating high school in Coeymans, where she spent her childhood, Mary Jane moved to Denver, Colo., and then back to Coeymans, working as a secretary at Graves and Rogers Liquor Distributer. It was there where she met her future husband, Robert James Fabian who she married on July 11, 1964. They moved to Johnstown, where she worked for the N.Y. Telephone Company and then moved to Colonie to raise her family. Mary Jane worked at the Colonie Answering Service, and then at Ann Lee Home as a secretary until retiring in 1987. In 2004 Mary Jane moved in with her daughter where she has since resided. Mary Jane enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, gardening, reading, visiting the ocean in Maine and Florida and being with family and her beloved chocolate lab companion Bailey. She will be remembered as a hardworking, strong woman who put everyone else before herself and kept family at the forefront of her life. She contributed so much to the lives of her family and friends and will be missed dearly. Mary Jane is survived by her beloved daughter, Sara Fabian Butterfield; her sisters, Margaret Clouse and Esther Rappold; sister-in-laws, Judith Clouse and Mary Ann McCarville; many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews; and her beloved friends, Kathy and Timothy Mosca. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Rose Farinelli, Joseph Clouse, Susan Hanson, Virginia Douglas, Julia Clouse, Peter Clouse, and James Clouse. Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Jennifer Pinto and Debby Simmons who provided care and compassion to Mary Jane and her family during her illness. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 19, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 21 Main St., Ravena, N.Y., followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. She will then be laid to rest with her husband in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. Condolences can be posted at



