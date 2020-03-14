Albany Times Union Obituaries
Mary Jane Manning

Mary Jane Manning Obituary
Manning, Mary Jane COHOES Mary Jane Manning, 78 of Cohoes, beloved wife of Joseph P. Manning, entered into eternal life on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Troy on November 25, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Bowes) Burke. Mary Jane married her beloved husband Joseph P. Manning on October 28, 1967, and had enjoyed 52 years of marriage together. Mary Jane graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from The College of Saint Rose, and went on to teach in the Troy City School District. Mary Jane loved to spend her free time gardening. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. In addition to her husband Joe, survivors include her many loving cousins, Lisa Sanford, Christopher Sanford, Nancy Moran, Thomas Doring, Frederick Doring, Jack Murray, David Murray and Paul Murray; and her dear friends, Edward and Anita Morawski and Robert and Mary Morawski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Geoffrey Burke on Tuesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 17, from 9-10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mary Jane's name may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, or Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
