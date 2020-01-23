Mignacci, Mary Jane MECHANICVILLE Mary Jane Mignacci, 96 of Saratoga Avenue, joined her family in Heaven on January 19, 2020. Born in Mechanicville, she was the daughter of Anthony and Elena Lupo. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Mignacci; her brothers, Rocco and Nick Lupo; her sisters, Rose Bassett Hayner and Rita Russom; and her niece Mary Ann Larkin. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Mary Jane's family was her first priority and she did anything and everything that she could for them. She was employed by the state of New York, retiring after many years of service. Mary Jane loved golf and enjoyed playing with her husband Frank and many friends and family. When she could no longer play the game, she enjoyed following the PGA on T.V. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 12 - 2 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St., Mechanicville. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 in loving memory of Mary Jane Mignacci. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020