Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925

Safford, Mary Jane GUILDERLAND Mary Jane Safford, 89, a lifelong Guilderland Center resident, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Born at home in Guilderland Center, Mary Jane was the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret Moak Kay. She graduated from Vooreesville High School. A gifted seamstress, Mary Jane made custom wedding gowns for many years at her home. She also taught sewing at the adult Ed. Classes at Guilderland High School and for the Guilderland Seniors. She also trained swimming instructors for the Red Cross. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Morris Safford Sr. who died in 1996; her daughter, Lynn Ann Ruby; son-in-law, Kenneth Ruby; and granddaughter, Michelle Ruby. Mary Jane is survived by her children, Emma Kay (Robert) Van Alstyne of Guilderland Center and Morris (Krista) Safford Jr. of East Berne, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. It was Mary Jane's request that a private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Mary Jane's memory to Helderberg Reformed Church, 435 Rt. 146, Guilderland Center, NY 12085.







