Burke, Mary Jane Staehle BRUNSWICK Mary Jane Staehle Burke, 91, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her residence. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service on Friday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and at 9:45 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019