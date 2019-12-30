Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:15 AM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Troy, NY
Mary Jane Staehle Burke Obituary
Burke, Mary Jane Staehle BRUNSWICK Mary Jane Staehle Burke, 91, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her residence. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service on Friday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and at 9:45 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
