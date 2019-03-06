Surprenant, Mary Jane WATERFORD Mary Jane Surprenant, 89, of 4th Street, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Augustus and Etta Hull Shudt. She was a 1947 graduate of Lansingburgh High School.Mary Jane was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and was a member of the Altar Society there. She was a member of the Waterford Senior Citizens and a former member of the Camps Bowling League and a former Girl Scout Leader in Waterford. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as going to casinos and eating. Survivors include her devoted husband of 68 years Edward L. Surprenant; and her loving children, Edward P. Surprenant (Mary Beth) of Brunswick and Marilyn T. Hanrahan (James) of Latham. She was the sister of the late Warren and Robert Shudt; and the proud grandmother of Ryan Hanrahan (Nicole), Jessica Rigabar (Joseph), Dylan and Chelsea Surprenant; and great-grandmother of Jack and Brady Rigabar and Emily Jane Hanrahan. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special thanks are extended to the staff at both the Teresian House and St. Peter's Hospital Emergency Room. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte. 32), Waterford and at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary