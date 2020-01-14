|
Varno, Mary Jane SCHENECTADY Mary Jane Varno, 83, died Thursday, January 10, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William "Bill" H. Varno. Funeral service on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and at 10 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, Rosa Road. Calling hours on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to IAABO (International Association Approved Basketball Officials) P.O. Box 355, Carlisle, PA, 17015. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020