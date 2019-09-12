Weingarden, Mary Jane ALBANY Mary Jane (Lynch) Weingarden, 91, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. Born in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late John and Sarah (Robinson) Lynch.Mary Jane worked as a clerk for the N.Y.S. Office of General Services for 25 years, retiring in 1991. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Mary Jane is survived by her two daughters, Sarah "Sally" Shultis and Eileen M. Woodward; three grandchildren, Dean (Kim) Shultis, Dianna (Eric) Canestraro and Kristie (Christopher Webb) Shultis; four great-grandchildren, Dylan Aiden Shultis, Lucas and Connor Canestraro and Julia Webb; her siblings, Sarah (William) Rochford and Bernadette Lynch; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William J. Weingarden Jr.; son, William J. Weingarden III; brother, John Lynch; and sister, Eileen Lynch. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and volunteers at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home for their care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Friday, September 13, from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. A funeral Mass for Mary Jane will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jane's memory to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019