Mary Jean (Tracey) Leibach
1938 - 2020
Leibach, Mary Jean (Tracey) CLIFTON PARK Heaven has welcomed another angel. Mary Jean Leibach passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. She was the beloved wife and best friend to Stephen C. Leibach for more than 58 years. Born on April 14, 1938, she was the daughter of Charles and Thelma Tracey of Watervliet. Jean attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1956. She worked as a lab technician in the virology lab at the N.Y.S. Department of Health from 1956-1963 and from 1978-1995. After retiring, she enjoyed spending summers with her family at her camp on the Great Sacandaga Lake and winter travel to Florida. Jean's happiest moments were when she was surrounded by her beautiful family. She went all out for every holiday and special occasion and loved to spoil them all. She will be remembered for her twinkling eyes and infectious smile. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Tracey Leibach of Troy, David Leibach of Green Island, Stephen Leibach and his wife Tina Proctor-Leibach of Watervliet and Kathleen Leibach of Clifton Park; as well as the lights of her life, her beautiful granddaughters Emma, Braeden, Karina and Julia. She is also survived by her sister Barbara (Tom) Rider and brother Bob (MaryAnn) Tracey, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Marcia Noonan and her husband Jack; sister-in-law Mary Kay Facteau and her husband Paul; and brother-in-law Tom Leibach. The family would like to thank her hospice nurses Arlene, Amanda and Colleen who provided wonderful care and comfort. Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 6, at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 7, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 86 Church Hill Road, Crescent. Interment will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205 or alz.org. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com




Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Memories & Condolences

December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
