Priddle, Mary Jeanne LATHAM Mary Jeanne Priddle, 73 of Latham, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her home in Latham with her loving family at her side. Born in Bennington, Vt. on June 28, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Henry Bradley and Josephine May (Bushee) Reynolds. Mary was a scheduling coordinator for the Visiting Nurses of Albany for many years. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, reading and doing crafts. Her greatest joy in life was her beautiful family. Survivors include her loving children, Kimberly (Terry) Cavanaugh and Scott (Beth) Priddle; her adoring grandchildren, Kyle Priddle, Kody Priddle, Karly Cavanaugh and Bradley Cavanaugh; as well as her sister Nancy May (the late Frederick) Horner. Services will be private with a memorial service planned for a future date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Those wishing to remember Mary in a special way are asked to make donations to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 15 Ridge Pl, Latham, NY, 12110 or to the Saratoga County Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.